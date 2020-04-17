Land O’Lakes, Inc. recently donated nearly 40,000 pounds of LAND O LAKES® Macaroni & Cheese to North Country Food Bank through the Land O’Lakes First Run Program.

The First Run Program has donated more than 5 million pounds of product since it was established in 2010. The program is donates truckloads of fresh product year-round, made specifically for food banks to help alleviate hunger across the United States, according to a North Country Food Bank news release.

"We are very grateful for Land O’Lakes’ support in the fight against hunger," said Susie Novak Boelter, executive director of North Country Food Bank. "This donation of macaroni and cheese is especially valuable to people in need at this time - when people need help more than ever."

For more information on how to get involved in the fight against hunger, visit www.northcountryfoodbank.org For more information on Land O’Lakes’ commitment to the community, visit at www.landolakesinc.com/responsibility.