Many seasonal property owners and snowbirds are asking: can we go to our cabin during the stay at home order? This year going to the cabin could spread COVID-19 and may overwhelm rural community hospitals and health care professionals, according to an Otter Tail County news release. As a result, Otter Tail County is asking people to follow Gov. Tim Walz’s Emergency Executive Order 20-33 directing Minnesotans to stay at home.

The population in Otter Tail County nearly doubles during summer months. Approximately 40,000 seasonal residents come each summer for an average of 93 days, according to the release and a 2014 study by the University of Minnesota Extension. As a result of that seasonal increase, local health care facilities already ramp up during the summer to provide services to seasonal residents and visitors. This year, however, health care facilities have been very clear that they cannot manage both the usual ramp up and a forecasted COVID-19 surge, according to the release. The release also noted that based on current modeling, there is not local capacity to care for all the patients that are forecasted to need hospitalization.

“Seasonal property owners are an important part of our Otter Tail County communities. They are our friends and neighbors. They also make significant contributions to the local economy,” said Otter Tail County Board Chair Lee Rogness in the release. “While we miss them, we are listening to our local healthcare providers. Based on their guidance, we are encouraging everyone to adhere to the emergency order and avoid non-essential travel, including checking on cabins.”

Otter Tail County is providing additional services to encourage this stay at home behavior, including a property check request form online from the sheriff's office. After the form is completed a deputy will check on the property and report back to the homeowner.



Snowbirds are also moving back to Minnesota lake homes and are recommended to stay home for 14 days after arriving. Otter Tail County Public Director Jody Lien advises following these self-quarantine measures: stay at home, monitor for symptoms and avoid contact with others.

"They are encouraged to use local friends and family, or delivery services, to drop off necessary items like groceries that they might need,” Lien said in the release.