Fourteen local food shelves in Lake Region Electric Cooperative’s service area will receive extra funds through the cooperative’s Operation Round Up Program to assist with immediate needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At an April 13 meeting, the Operation Round Up Board of Trustees decided to award an additional $7,700, according to a Lake Region Electric Cooperative news release. Operation Round Up is a charitable fundraising program through Lake Region Electric Cooperative with a volunteer board of nine members.

The Board of Trustees gave priority to food shelves after deferring application requests to the next meeting. The funds are in addition to donations for the MN Food Share campaign, which provides a proportional match, according to the release. The campaign has been extended to April 30.