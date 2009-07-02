The Wadena City Library will begin offering library material pick up on Thursday, April 16 with the library building only open for staff at this time, according to a library Facebook post. The drop box for material returns opened Tuesday, April 14.

To place an order for materials:

Visit the online catalog at www.krls.org;

Call at 218-631-2476;

E-mail at Wadena@krls.org.

Remember when calling or emailing requests to give your library barcode number.

To pick up materials:

Once your materials have arrived you will be notified by the usual method of an automated phone call or email.

Once you are notified, contact the library by phone call or email to set up an appointment day and time to pick up your items.

Material pick up appointments will be available throughout the regularly scheduled open hours in 15 minute increments to ensure social distancing in the entryway. Your materials will only be available to you for your scheduled time. If you need to reschedule, please notify the library at least one day prior to your originally scheduled time. Unclaimed items will be checked in and returned.

Your materials will be checked out and set on a table in the entryway prior to your scheduled pick up time. They will be in a bag with your first name and last initial on it. Please do not take any materials that are not labeled with the correct name.

All materials for return must be placed in the drop box slot located on the south side of the library building.

E-books and e-audio services are available on the “Cloud Library” on www.krls.org. There are still no late fees at this time.