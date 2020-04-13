The Ruby’s Pop-Up Food Pantry is 10 a.m. Saturday, April 18, in the parking lot of the Menahga Middle School at 216 Aspen Ave. The cost per share is $20 cash with exact change preferred.

During this time of social distancing and for the safety of participants and the volunteers registration will take place from the vehicle as you arrive, according to a Ruby's Pantry news release. Personal protective equipment is encouraged.

Participants do not need to bring their own boxes this month. All shares will be pre-boxed and placed in a loading zone where participants will load into their own vehicles.