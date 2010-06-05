If you are interested in donating supplies to support local efforts during the COVID-19 outbreak, Wadena County is collecting supplies that may be needed to assist providers of health and emergency services.

Donations are being collected at the Wadena County Highway Dept., 221 Harry Rich Dr., Wadena. Donation hours are: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday- Friday.

Donations of the following items will be accepted:

N95 masks

Clear plastic face shields

Safety goggles

Safety glasses

Disposable face masks

Disposable protective gowns

New/unopened hand sanitizer (at least 60% alcohol)

Clorox/Lysol disinfectant wipes

Homemade cloth face coverings.

For instructions on making cloth face coverings visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.

If you have questions, please call Deputy Tyler Wheeler, 218-631-7795 or tylerw@co.wadena.mn.us. Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.