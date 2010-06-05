Step outside to enjoy the fresh air and use those singing pipes on Saturday, April 11 at 5 p.m. as Mayor George Deiss invites the community to sing, " God Bless America ."

As communities, mayors, businesses and schools across the United States are creating ways for unity during the COVID-19 pandemic, Deiss recognized Wadena as a close knit community and wanted to bring the community together--without actually being together of course.

“‘God Bless America’ is a song that they started singing at the baseball games in honor of 9/11 and I thought, well, it would be very appropriate for us to sing that song.”

Deiss picked a time where he hopes people will be available.

“Just hoping that people will do it,” Deiss said. “If you think about it, if I step outside my door and I know that somebody that’s 10 blocks away is stepping outside of their door also and you know united as one in the song.”

In case it's been a while for you, now might be a good time to brush up on the American classic.