By the end of May, the city of Wadena should have a new electric vehicle charging station in the northwest corner of the Super One parking lot.

While the city had been considering a charging station, the Clean Energy Resource Teams $4,500 grant solidified the decision, according to utilities superintendent David Evans. The charging station will have two charging spots that each take two hours to complete a full charge. With the downtown location and ease of access from Hwys 10 and 71, Evans hopes people will spend this time shopping in and experiencing a bit of Wadena.

“Hopefully it’s good for the city,” Evans said.

For those wanting to use the station, the cost is a per kilowatt charge based on the city’s standard electric rate though with 100% renewable energy instead of the standard 70%, according to Evans. Evans said the electrical rate will presumably be less than $15 for the full charge. People can check if the station is available through the ChargePoint app, which also lists other area charging stations, with the closest location being in Motley.

Evans said he does not know of any fully electric vehicles in Wadena but he’s had conversations with people in need of a charging station who are driving from St. Cloud or the Twin Cities to Fargo along Hwy 10.

“I think it’ll get use but probably not a lot to start with,” Evans said. “If it’s used all the time and we seem to have people skipping us because it’s used maybe we put in another one, but one’s a good start.”

As a way to encourage shopping in Wadena, Evans aims to partner with the Wadena Chamber of Commerce to offer business discounts and promotions through a kiosk next to the charging station.