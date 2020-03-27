In line with the Minnesota "stay at home" order, City of Wadena playgrounds will be closed starting Saturday, March 27.

Signs are placed at the parks as a reminder of the closure. The closure continues through April 10, according to Wadena Public Works Director Dan Kovar.

Those looking to enjoy a swing, slide or other amusements at these sites are asked to stay off the playground equipment during this time.

The Minnesota Governor Tim Walz order does not apply to most other outdoor activities like walking, hiking, hunting or fishing. The order is more an effort to limit transfer of the virus in high-traffic areas.

