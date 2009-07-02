There have been a number of warnings about scam phone calls related to COVID-19, according to an Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Here are a few reminders for your safety:
- The Minnesota Department of Human Services does not direct call people.
- SNAP and MA benefits are not ending.
- Hang up on Robocalls.
- If you are unable to decipher if the call is a scam or not, call the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 218-998-8555.
- Don’t give out personal information.
