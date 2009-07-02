There have been a number of warnings about scam phone calls related to COVID-19, according to an Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Here are a few reminders for your safety:

The Minnesota Department of Human Services does not direct call people.

SNAP and MA benefits are not ending.

Hang up on Robocalls.

If you are unable to decipher if the call is a scam or not, call the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 218-998-8555.

Don’t give out personal information.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.