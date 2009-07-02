All Kitchigami Regional Libraries will be closed Wednesday, March 18 until further notice.

At the Wadena Library the book drop for returns is always open. They also have Cloud Library available for patrons to download e-books and e-audio books.

"We are working on another way of providing service to our patrons and will announce plans as they develop," according to a news release from the library.

For more information, visit www.krls.org, email them at Wadena@krls.org or call 218-631-2476.

