With new constructions and businesses moving throughout the past few years, Grace Connection Church is also headed to a new location on West Hwy 10 near the intersection of County Road 106 to serve more communities, according to Grace Connection senior pastor Rev. Jeff Heisler.

The church set their vision of moving to a new building four years ago after transitioning to the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center in 2015. The vision includes creating spaces for the community to use and fellowship and discipleship to be fostered.

“For us, it’s a fulfillment of a step of faith because it’s why … we left the building that we were in, because even after a 100 years, people still didn’t know that our ministry existed or where it was and we weren’t that far off of main street,” Heisler said. “We love Wadena and half of our congregation comes from Wadena and so we’re not looking to leave, we’re looking to strategically place ourselves in an area that meets multiple needs and multiple communities.”

The multiple communities will be met with a 10,000 square foot building with a sanctuary, fellowship gathering area, a donated fireplace and classrooms. The floor plan was decided by the church’s building committee, which has met every Sunday after church since November.

After purchasing the land for $100,000, Heisler said an additional $20,000 was raised for below grade construction. As fundraising continues, 50 percent of the cost is covered due to free labor from Volunteer Christian Builders who are scheduled to come in July, according to Heisler. A light lunch and warm dinner are requested by the volunteers, though, it is not required, according to their website.

“We were just fortunate enough, blessed enough to be adopted as their project for the summer, so we get all of the labor donated,” Heisler said.

The Volunteer Christian Builders are a group of 120 retired couples who travel around the United States as "framers" in periods of two week projects that can be extended, according to project information coordinator Joel Fischer. With a focus on framing, the six crews available can also work on the electrical, insulation, sheet rock and suspended ceiling grids and tiles, according to their website. The crew will come from Texas with Richard Crosby as the crew chief. Fischer said each project is a divine intervention and a ministry that the couples love participating in.

"That's what we do," Fischer said.

With the construction plan in motion, Heisler shared a youth emphasis and large children’s area are a part of these plans.

“Our approach is very much the idea of discipleship, the idea of not just entertaining families but educating families and teaching them what it means to be a follower of Christ, and that’s the big component of our church,” Heisler said.

Heisler will continue to help people and share hope alongside those in ministry, health and people-oriented organizations.

“We love to help people improve and meet the needs of their life, what it is that they’re looking to help themselves find or discover,” Heisler said. “There’s enough pain in the world right now that what we need is a little hope, and that’s what our church … desires to and is designed to instill … in people.”