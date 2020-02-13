Your help is requested in finding a tiny dog lost in Wadena.

The missing female chihuahua/shih tzu/Boston terrier is tan and white, four months old and about 5 pounds. A search is being organized from 2:30 - 5 p.m. today, Thursday, Feb. 13 at 1104 Jefferson Street South in Wadena, near the dog's home.

A Facebook group called The Retrievers is helping spread word about the search. They ask people not to yell, approach or chase the dog. It may be hiding under porches, decks, or in or near sheds or window wells.

The dog was last seen Tuesday when it escaped from a fenced yard.

Sightings are to be called in to 218-640-3073.