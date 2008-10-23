As snow lightly fell, 40 sixth grade Wadena-Deer Creek students experienced the art of kicksledding at Green Island on Feb. 11. Two of Stephanie Pulver's classes took a field trip to Green Island, owned by Kent Scheer and Vicki Chepulis, for fresh air and a workout.

"I think it's important for them to get outside because a lot of times we're stuck in front of our screens all day and this gets them excited about being outside especially during the cold months and fresh air is so good for their brains, it's for their health, it's amazing," Pulver said.

Scheer says this is the "best moment" for kicksledding in four years, though the trails have been open for eight to 10 years thanks to support from Wadena County Public Health. The trails are three-quarters of a mile this year, and students could explore any of the open trails after first taking a 15 minute loop to learn how to kicksled. Scheer also demonstrated the unfamiliar sled style, which is popular in Sweden, Finland and Norway.

"Emotional well-being," Scheer said on the importance of being outdoors even in the winter. "We fail to understand the pleasure that can come from outdoor recreation in the way that people in Scandinavia understand it, simply being outside when the air is moderate and the winter is mild enough to allow you to do it, it's a really delightful … feeling."

Green Island is free and open to the public during daylight hours as conditions permit. If you hope to come kicksled, email Scheer at kentscheer@outlook.com to check if the trails are available.