The Region Five Development Commission in Staples announced their 2020 board of directors and incoming members.

The current R5DC board of directors include:

Chair: Alex Weego, Todd County Municipalities;

Vice Chair: John Benson, Cass County Town Boards;

Secretary: Julie Polak, Todd County Town Boards;

Treasurer: Greg Blaine, Morrison County Commissioner;

Directors: David A. Anderson, Wadena County Municipalities; Erich Heppner, Higher Education/CLC; Rosemary Franzen, Crow Wing County Commissioner.

The Commission’s newest representatives are Region 5 School Board Representative Andrea Haverinen and Emerging Leader Katie Baier, according to an R5DC news release.

“We are fortunate to work for elected officials and leaders of public interest groups who continually seek regional cooperation and efficiencies in ways that improve our rural quality of life,” said executive director Cheryal Lee Hills in the news release.

The work of the Commission is guided by a governing commission of 24 members that represent a cross-section of constituents from around the five-county region. For a full listing of Commission representatives, visit www.regionfive.org.