With folders of raffle tickets and an array of items being raffled off and played for, the Wadena County Pheasants Forever Banquet put on a fun night with themes of hunting and conservation on Feb. 8 at the Elks Lodge.
Youth await their turn and watch as Caleb Smith plays the ringneck game.
Photos by Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Paul Eickhoff (right) looks at the gun selections after being the first to win the Wall of Guns raffle with Smokey Hills Outdoor Store. Participants could purchase a raffle ticket for $20 and every 30 tickets a winner was drawn. Each winner picked their own gun.
Attendees folded and added their raffle tickets to the bin, which one attendee said would be full by the end of the evening.
At the silent auction tables, items from local businesses were donated such as knives, lights, food gift certificates, tools, clothing and cutting boards. A section of Pheasants Forever art work was also being auctioned off, from metal work to stained glass and a painting.
The Sebeka and Wadena-Deer Creek trap teams sold raffle tickets for $10 each to win different guns, a cooler and trophy camera. At the start of the evening, the Sebeka team had 59 tickets left to sell.
Attendees enjoyed time together as they distributed their raffle tickets and played games, including pling pong, ringneck, black jack and a shell toss. Tickets for a Henry Golden Boy, a wheel barrow filled with alcohol and purses with concealed gun portions could also be purchased at other tables.