Arvig announced on Feb. 4 that its 2019 charitable giving totaled nearly $550,000. The charitable giving supported more than 450 local organizations, including 80 schools. The company's donations included its school internet sponsorship program, sponsorships, cash donations, scholarships and donated services, according to an Arvig news release.

“We are dedicated to the communities in which our customers and employees live and work. Our dedication goes beyond the products and services we provide, so we partner with great causes that change lives and keep our communities thriving,” said David Arvig, vice president and chief operating officer at Arvig. “We believe giving back is the right thing to do.”

A new interactive directory allows people to view the various causes Arvig supported by community. The 2019 directory is available at arvig.net/community-impact.

Arvig supports a wide variety of causes with a particular passion for those helping kids and families, promoting health and wellness, and enhancing community safety. The company accepts donation requests from organizations in the communities they serve through a submission form at arvig.net/donation-request.