Several Wadena-Deer Creek students were recognized recently for their Lions Youth Outreach Posters.

The contest was open to students in grades 6-8 dealing with the following subjects: drug and alcohol abuse/awareness, violence, volunteering, citizenship, peer pressure, as well as healthy and positive aspects of life growing up, according to a WDC Schools news release.

Winners chosen by local Lions Club included the following sixth-graders:

Trevin Kern, Bluffton Lions Club winner with “Don't Use Drugs Or You'll Be Toast” poster.

Charli Snyder, Deer Creek Lions winner with “Be a Strong and Proud Drug-Free Wolverine" poster.

Ashley Pavek, Wadena Lions Club winner with “Don't Get Caught Up in a Whirl of Drugs and Alcohol!” poster.

Other sixth-grade winners included:

Lily Parker, fourth place

Evan Schmidt, fifth place

Hunter Anderson, sixth place

Lydia Oldakowski, seventh place

Tori Mallak, eighth place

Brandy Folkestad, ninth place

Christina Hanson, tenth place

The first-place posters were judged and displayed at the 5M9 Lions Mid-Winter Convention in early January in Mahnomen. All the posters were displayed in downtown businesses in December.

WDC sixth-grade teacher Lori Grendahl said she appreciates the poster contest because students create posters with some powerful messages. Grendahl also extends the school’s appreciation to the Lions Clubs for sponsoring this contest, and especially Larry and Judy Spenst from Deer Creek Lions for organizing the poster contest for students.