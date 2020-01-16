Leif Erikson, Sons of Norway of Vining officers for 2020 were installed during the Winter Film Festival at the Battle Lake School recently.

Jerry Wright of Glenwood and a member of District Team officially installed the group. Executive committee officers installed included: Henry Peterson of Underwood, president; El J Arntson of Battle Lake, vice president; Ann Rasmusson, incumbent of Battle Lake as secretary; Chuck Olson of Vining, treasurer.

Others elected or appointed officers include: Directors: Social, Lorraine Underhill of Battle Lake; Barbara Olson of Vining as Cultural and Publicity; Membership, El J Arntson of Battle Lake; Sports, Wendy Grabow of Battle Lake. Coordinators of projects and committees are: Schools - Russ Juvrud of Henning; Cultural Workshops, Dan Broten; Greeters-Pat and Russ Juvrud of Henning; Historian - Sandy Sanders of Perham; Librarian, Marilyn Harbaugh of Battle Lake; Webmaster: Gabra Lokken of Grove City; Grants - Barbara Olson of Vining; Hiway 78 Cleanup - Wayne Hilchen of Vining; Setup - Jon Wigert of Henning and Nate Hanson of Vining; Volunteers - Ann Rasmusson of Battle Lake; Caring and Sunshine Lorraine Underhill of Battle Lake and Cele Olson of Ottertail; Go-Fer: David Jacobson of Fergus Falls; Musicians: Violet Moen of Henning and Gloria Axelson of Vining.

Leif Erikson was founded in Vining in 1904 and has met continuously for the past 116 years. The Sons of Norway is celebrating 125 years as a mutual benefit society at its founding. Today it is fraternal organization principally representing people interested in Nordic heritage in the United States, Norway and Canada. Leif Erikson includes in its mission the promotion and preservation of the heritage and culture of Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden, and to provide life insurance and other financial products to its members. Leif is one of 400 Sons of Norway organizations which total about 50,000 members worldwide.

Membership is open to any woman, man or child interested in Nordic culture. Monthly programs for the community are held free to all with various presentations regarding the Nordic countries and modern day use of the culture and people descending from the original immigrants to the United States.

For more information about Leif Erikson and Sons of Norway, call 218-282-0332.