As an education coordinator for the Otter Tail County Historical Society, Missy Hermes discussed “Interesting Women of Otter Tail County” on Jan. 21. The presentation is one Hermes hopes to give “a lot” this year in celebration of the 100th anniversary of women receiving the right to vote in the United States.

“This program really does feature women who made decisions for themselves and not every woman had that choice so I have to really say I think women today are more able to decide things for themselves,” Hermes said. “Those women that went before us … we have to give them a lot of credit and it was not easy … not just for women but for men and children as well and how strong and really enterprising and flexible our ancestors had to be to start our towns here in Wadena County and Otter Tail County.”

Following the event, Hermes shared a list of names included in her presentation and over the phone discussed two women “firsts” in Deer Creek.

Otter Tail County “foremothers”

Hannah J. Kempfer of Erhard: first woman from rural Minnesota elected to the legislature;

Maria Blaisdell of Pelican Rapids: “The Minnesota Blizzard” and Civil War nurse;

Bertha Bower of Battle Lake: novelist;

Mary MacLane of Fergus Falls: author and filmmaker who wrote and starred in her own film “Men Who Have Made Love to Me”;

Dr. Karen Nyberg of Vining: astronaut.

First woman mayor in Minnesota

Anna J. Smith was a Swedish immigrant who moved to Compton Township in 1885 with her parents. Smith married twice and moved to Deer Creek with her second husband. After women received the right to vote, Smith decided to run for mayor.

“Some of the women in town decided that they would put together a women’s ticket, and so they would run for all the different offices in Deer Creek,” Hermes said. “No men had registered as to run for office and this suddenly got all the men in town excited and so several men did then run for office.”

Two men ran for mayor at the same time as Smith, though, the ticket was split which caused Smith to win, according to Hermes. Smith was elected as mayor in spring 1923 and served one term.

“One of the things that she did when she got into office was announce that there would be a clean-up. Now, today we love that, right, where everybody can put their stuff out and the city comes and picks it up but apparently people in Deer Creek … weren’t really excited about that or at least the men weren’t and so Anna did not get re-elected,” Hermes said.

While Smith’s projects were not immediately favorable, she remained important in local politics as the first woman mayor in Minnesota, or if not then one of the first, according to Hermes.

“She was instrumental in getting people to be involved in local politics in her town,” Hermes said.

Before the 19th Amendment, the superintendent of schools was one person that women could vote for in Wadena and Otter Tail Counties. Each county had one superintendent, according to Hermes. Caroline Nygren was elected in 1890 as the first woman superintendent.

“Otter Tail County had more country schools than any other county in the state of Minnesota at one time, we had up to 289. And I think at the time that Otter Tail County elected their first woman superintendent of schools … she would have been … in charge of the largest number of students as well,” Hermes said.

First woman rural mail carrier in Minnesota

Another woman from Deer Creek who made history was May Lattman. She became the first woman rural mail carrier and one of the first African American teachers in Otter Tail County. While the exact dates of Lattman's mail carrier position are uncertain, she delivered mail in 1920, according to Hermes. Hermes also said she was “unique” because she graduated from high school and attended college at Moorhead Normal School for teacher training.

As a teacher in Deer Creek, Lattman taught at “the Lyman school for many years,” according to Hermes. She also formed the Deer Creek Women’s Study Club.

Before her history began in Deer Creek, Lattman’s father was well-known in Fergus Falls and her grandfather served in the people of color troops in the Civil War.

“May is really interesting, her Grandpa was a Civil War veteran who fought in the colored troops, right, he had been a former slave and May Lattman’s father, Prince Honeycutt, was a very well-known African American citizen of Fergus Falls,” Hermes said.

Women’s history events for the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment