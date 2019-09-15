Students pre-K through fourth grade became officers for the day during the Lunch with First Responders on Jan. 21. Local law enforcement, EMTs and firefighters stood ready to join the lunch tables as the students gathered in for their lunch time.
After students picked up their lunches, Wadena County Sheriff Mike Carr placed honorary member sheriff stickers on students. Preschool student Jasmine Kimball was thrilled to receive the sticker and asked, "Are we officers now?" to which Carr said, "Yes."
Photos by Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Wadena County Sheriff and Wadena Police Department officers found their place at lunch room tables, answering questions about the pins and patches on their uniforms as well as their handcuffs.
A firefighter from the Deer Creek Fire Department listens to a student telling a story.
Wadena Chief of Police Naomi Plautz raises her hand along with a group of students to get them to listen to their teacher. After a student asked who the king of the officers was, Carr was named king and Plautz queen.
The chaos of the elementary lunch room welcomed local firefighters. At one table, students asked where the firefighters were and they surely came but just not in their protective fire gear.
At lunch for the day, a Wadena County officer and local EMTs sat and talked with students.