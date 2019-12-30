Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative named Wadena Boy Scouts Troop 54 as the winner of the 2019 Touchstone Energy Community Award for their outstanding contributions to the local community. The Wadena Boy Scouts received $500 to be used towards their community projects, according to a TWEC news release.

“The Wadena Boy Scouts Troop 54 demonstrates a strong commitment to community and to the youth that we at TWEC value highly,” said Allison Uselman, member services manager. “We are very pleased to recognize their contributions to our local communities and schools.”

The Wadena Boy Scouts Troop 54's award application has also been submitted for consideration in the statewide Minnesota Touchstone Energy Community Award. The statewide award recipient will be selected from local award winners from around Minnesota. The winning organization will receive $1,000 to go toward their community cause. The Minnesota Touchstone Energy Community Award will be presented to the award recipient in February during the Minnesota Rural Electric Association’s annual meeting in St. Paul.