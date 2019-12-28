WDC Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America members organized a Dime Drive to raise money for the March of Dimes. Each class competed to earn the most points. At the end of the week, Mrs. Coyles’ seventh grade English class brought in over $62 worth of dimes. Despite being sabotaged by other classes, they ended up winning the Dime Drive, according to FCCLA advisor Cindi Koll.
The FCCLA chapter rewarded them with a pizza party. The total amount of money sent to the March of Dimes for their research was $1,006.53. The March of Dimes raises money for research and education to improve the health of babies. This project is an example of the national FCCLA Families First project.