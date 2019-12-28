WDC Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America members organized a Dime Drive to raise money for the March of Dimes. Each class competed to earn the most points. At the end of the week, Mrs. Coyles’ seventh grade English class brought in over $62 worth of dimes. Despite being sabotaged by other classes, they ended up winning the Dime Drive, according to FCCLA advisor Cindi Koll.