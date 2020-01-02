VERNDALE -- The music begins, a keyboard in the front right corner of the church building is the source of the melodies that sing of Jesus Christ’s birth. The man’s head peeks out from behind the music sheets. His voice leads before the crowd when they sing, “Blessed are those who fear the name of the Lord.” He arranges his music sheets and looks at the audience, the priest, the music sheets and back through again as he shares his musical talent.

Ted Masog sat ready at the piano for the last time in St. Frederick’s Catholic Church in Verndale on Dec. 28. With compliments of being a professional and irreplaceable, Masog gave two thumbs up as his retirement was announced by Father Lauren Germann. The retirement comes after playing at the church for 52 years. And his music career includes teaching, playing clarinet and saxophone in the Army 3rd Infantry Division Band, accompanying the Staples Men’s Chorus and St. Mary’s Catholic Church Men’s Choir in Little Falls, playing the organ and piano at churches, weddings and funerals, and performing on WCCO radio. After retiring from teaching at Verndale Public School, they even named the place he led so many public performances, "Ted Masog Auditorium."

For his ending accompaniment, Masog played “O, Come All Ye Faithful/Adeste Fideles,” “The First Nowell” and “Joy to the World” along with songs between Scripture readings and prayers during the Saturday mass. After pictures with family and Germann, Masog tells his family, “Oh my gosh, I made it.”

He made sure the piano was off, “Is there a plug back there?” Masog asked his family and directed them to pull it out. And with that, they gathered Masog’s music case—a canvas tote bag—and cane, and headed down the stairs to his walker, which he slid across the road, towards his house, while singing Christmas carols. And as we entered his home, a piano greeted us in the entryway.

With his musical career comes many memories, though Masog says, “I’m not too philosophical about it.” He finds music is something he’s good at.

“Meant to me is that, ‘Hey, I can do this.’ People sort of like it. Although I wish everybody would have sung when it’s time to sing. (Laughs) But I don’t know. No, it’s been something that I just I guess you can do it, you just do it,” Masog said. “Most years have been really, really good.”

With three questions asked, Masog began sharing stories of his musical career, starting with his time in the United States Army 3rd Infantry Division Band. He played in Germany, including in a parade for the 800th anniversary of Munich.

“I just plain like music. … Holy heck, I don’t know. I played in an army band,” Masog said. “I played overseas and having that … cultural advantage. The Germans like music. I mean then they’d get in there and they sing and they march and they dance and they play and they sing and they march and they dance some more. And if you can come and help make good music, boy you’re in. No question about it.”

Masog was stationed in Germany for a year and a half, and talked about the ease of travelling through countries in a matter of an hour. One of the paintings in his home—a picture he took and his mom painted—is of a church in Austria, a scene he couldn’t help smiling about as he told the story after his daughter pointed out the picture. It was almost Palm Sunday and at the bottom of the hill there was green grass and “flowers blooming,” according to Masog.

“There was sort of a ski resort so we took the little chugalug that went up and it was wet and melting, but you could look up and see that church in the snow. (Laughs) It was sort of not quite three seasons in one but it felt like it. Felt like a beautiful spring day at the bottom and half way up it was chilly but it was OK. Just wonderful. Gosh,” Masog said.

Masog began playing the piano in fifth grade, around age 10, with lessons from nuns until he went to college at St. Cloud University and UCLA.

“Sister Renee was one of these gals that was really strict. But she knew exactly what she was doing,” Masog said.

He also remembers three of his teachers from UCLA, “They were so good, wow. Scary.” Before university at around 16 years old, Masog performed on WCCO radio when Cedric Adams was a news commentator, “probably the most popular one in Minnesota at the time.” He played one of his favorite music styles: Russian, including Sergei Rachmaninoff songs.

“I always remember that,” Masog said.

While he hasn’t played the Rachmaninoff preludes for years, Masog still loves Russian music. He also enjoys playing Johann Sebastian Bach songs on the organ, though he said, “I have so many favorite songs I don’t know if I have any favorites.” His daughter suggested Christmas music as another favorite, and he thought of others including Frédéric Chopin and classical music in general. As Masog thought of the songs, he sang the tunes and tapped his fingers on the coffee table.

“I guess … one of my favorites things if I had to pick something off the tip of my tongue, there’s so many, would be the Bach Toccata and Fugue in D Minor,” Masog said. “Oh, there’s so much stuff.”

When the question came up again at the end of the interview, Masog added another song, one he performed in his retirement performance.

“My favorite hymn tune’s gotta be, ‘O, Come All Ye Faithful.’ (Laughs),” Masog said. “It has some variety of dynamic markings with it. It has the ability to be … modified.”

By accompanying churches and choirs, Masog was busy and “out of trouble.” While he could be tied down with these requirements—“sort of a hard job sometimes”—Masog also praised the musicians in the area.

With retirement, Masog looks forward to rest and possible trips to Fargo.

“I like to play. But it was getting so tough,” Masog said. “It’s fun. It’s nice to be able to do it. But it’s nice to rest.”

After a phenomenal music career, Masog said at the end of the interview, “Don’t write too much. Just say, ‘He played, yup.’”