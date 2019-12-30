In late October, five signs were added to the entrances of Wadena on Hwys 10, 71 and 29. The signs cost $243.75 and recognize Wadena as a Yellow Ribbon City.

“The signs are actually designed for our veterans, our acting soldiers and their families to realize that the city of Wadena is thinking of them, is remembering them and here to assist them while they’re serving and after they’re done serving,” said Dan Kovar, Public Works director. “So it’s just a representation of the community’s dedication to our serving members.”

The Yellow Ribbon designation includes employers, cities, counties and regions across the United States. In Wadena, a committee comprised of concerned individuals, representatives from the clergy, veterans services, the school district, the VFW club, the hospital and social services meet once a month to discuss veteran issues, according to Wadena County Veterans Service Officer David Anderson.

“Having a group of representatives that really are concerned about veterans, family members and military that’s in the community,” Anderson said about the importance of the committee. “They have the veterans service office but I’m only one person, and what this network does is it brings in … a bigger group of individuals to help veterans, military and their spouses and dependents out.”

The combination efforts have continued as Wadena has gone from having a reintegration referral network to becoming a Yellow Ribbon City in 2012 as well as working with Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties currently.

“If there’s a veteran in need, they come to (the committee) and we try to get (veterans, acting service members and their families) the help that they need to carry on,” Anderson said.

Mayor George Deiss sees the committee as a way to “stand behind them” by providing services such as care for families during a deployment or searching for housing or a job.

“It is very important and not only when they’re deployed, when they come back from a deployment, or if they move into the area and they were a veteran, that they would know that this group is there to help them,” Deiss said.