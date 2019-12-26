A long tradition of Christmas tree removal has come to an end in Wadena.

The Wadena VFW Post 3922 will no longer pick up Christmas trees placed outside homes. For many years the VFW filled a need with a crew of volunteers driving around with a truck loading up the dead trees.

Elmer Goche Post 3922 Commander Phil Thoennes said the reason for stopping is a lack of need. The number of trees has dwindled to just a few in recent years. Years ago, the club needed a semi trailer to fit all the trees, which were taken to the local landfill.