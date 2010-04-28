As their National Honor Society community-service project, Warren and Krause decided to collect latex-free toys for children at Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare in St. Paul.

“We just wanted to do something different and around the holiday season it’s always fun to give. And so we wanted to do something really special and we thought, ‘Why not give toys to children who might not be able to make it home for Christmas?’” Warren said.

The toy drive ran from Dec. 4 - 18 and included five donation locations, the middle/high school, elementary school, Tri-County Health Care Hospital, Wadena State Bank and Hometown Crafts. With the community’s donations, 150 toys were collected.

“The biggest thing was we felt so good when we had so many toys,” Warren said. “When we went and collected all the toys and we found out that we had 150, we were just so excited about how much people were giving in the community, like the support that they had for us to bring these toys to the hospital.”

NHS advisor and 5-12 vocal music teacher Mike Ortmann also appreciates the community’s support, for this project, other senior projects and to the school in general. Students at the middle/high and elementary schools brought in the largest amount of toys, according to Warren.

“We thought it would be cool for some little kid to be able to give back to other children,” Warren said.

As people gave toys, one of the ways Warren and Krause gave back was by delivering the toys to Gillette’s Hospital on Saturday, Dec. 21.

“For them to show that commitment to helping out the project, and hopefully to interact with the Gillette's Children Hospital, I think is the important part of this,” Ortmann said.

The projects are a growth and learning experience for the students, whether they lead or join as a member of the team.

“It’s a way just for students to build that leadership and the character, which are two pillars of NHS, to go ahead and fill that leadership of giving back and helping out and tackling a project that’s, quite honestly, bigger than themselves,” Ortmann said.

WDC seniors have completed community-service projects for over 30 years, according to Ortmann. The seniors propose ideas to give back to the community locally or globally.

Two of the projects done every year are the American Red Cross blood drive and the Day of Caring. The Day of Caring, where students complete outdoor projects like raking yards and washing windows, has become a project run by NHS as a whole rather than a senior project, though, with seniors leading the way, according to Ortmann. Other examples of senior projects include a supply drive for Someplace Safe and a clothing drive.

“Our students do such a good job of thinking of others and giving back to people who need help or are in an unfortunate situation or however it may be or just need a boost. Our kids at our school I think do a very good job of recognizing that and knowing that there’s a bigger picture involved in this,” Ortmann said.