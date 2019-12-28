The changes include interior re-designs for the business center, breakfast space and registration front desk area as well as new lighting, furniture, fixtures, cabinets, a pool deck, paint colors and flooring.

The project will take 90 days and is part of Wyndham’s new modern lodge design, with Wadena being one of the first properties to have the renovations, according to owners Dan and Beth Kellogg. Beth was commissioned by Wyndham as a designer for the project. The public spaces are the first phase of the project, with the guest rooms likely coming in the next year.

“I’m most excited about the public spaces just because I think that … with guests with their laptops they like to be out and about in the public spaces and working side by side, you know there’s energy that comes from that,” Beth said. “And just make this as beautiful and as functional as possible.”

The furniture from the hotel will be donated to Princess Warrior to host a sale. Princess Warrior remembers Jane Fiemeyer who passed away seven years ago from leukemia at the age of 8.

With a focus on the community and the hotel’s guests, the AmericInn won two awards. As a Wyndham hotel property, one award came from USA Today for being the No. 1 hotel loyalty brand rewards program. The second award is a TripAdvisor award of excellence. Both of the awards are based off of high performance standards and guests’ feedback.

The awards also come with a new $10,000 sign purchased by Wyndham for outside the hotel, which will read, “AmericInn by Wyndham.” The sign will be installed in the next three months, depending on the temperature outside.

“That’s really what we’re excited and passionate about is giving our team a great place to work and providing a great experience for our guests, and something the community’s proud of,” Dan said about the renovation project.