What sounds do your ears prick to during the holidays? The hopeful clomp, clomp of reindeer on the roof? The somber singing as Advent and Menorah candles flicker on? The glee of children and adults who have received a small treat? A story your father used to tell you during the holidays, one that you now carry on after he passed?

With the sounds of the holidays in mind, from joyful to sorrowful, 15 community members listened to “Holiday Voices” at the Wadena County Historical Society event on Thursday, Dec. 19. The program wove together the stories of professional pan flute player Mario Arroyo, author Jerry Mevissen and storyteller Sonja Kosler.

“I thought it was a very special event. It turned out to be kind of magical with the combination of the poetry readings and the stories and the beautiful music of Mario Arroyo with his pan flute, it’s just kind of a haunting sound,” said Lina Belar, director of the Wadena County Historical Society.

As heads, feet and canes tapped along and people mouthed the lyrics, Arroyo performed songs such as “Little Drummer Boy” and “Mary, Did You Know?”. He incorporated his story as well, sharing about the direction of God in his life and how he thanks Jesus for the days and opportunities he has. As Arroyo shared, he also spoke about Jesus coming to the world and dying for people’s sins and how if you believe you have eternal life.

The attentive listening continued as Mevissen and Kosler read poems, stories and songs. A Robert Frost poem about farms broke the ice. Kosler graced the crowd with poems and a story about a hard holiday season in 1966. The season included moving from South Dakota to San Diego, California where her husband at the time was in the Navy. She shared about one of her sad days when she went out with her two-year old and saw a man in shorts and a Santa hat, and realized that San Diego does have the “holiday stuff,” it just looks different.

“So how did we manifest our holiday spirit? Each in our own way,” Mevissen said about the presenters at “Holiday Voices.”

Mevissen read a story about when his first son was born, bouncing off of the birth of Jesus that Arroyo talked about before performing, “Mary, Did You Know?”. He vividly described waiting in the hospital amongst the other men who did and did not already have children, and of the prayer offering he gave before the altar when his son was born. A sweet and emotional remembrance for his son who is now 62 years old.

The fear of performing in a Christmas concert was another story Mevissen read. And shortly after this the audience joined as singers and bell ringers in a performance of “Jingle Bells.” Kosler and Mevissen passed out jingle bells and lyrics, and began the cheerfully loud song.

As Belar requested another song from Arroyo and Mevissen read again, the time of harkening ended and people left with a taste of the Christmas spirit.

“I am having a little trouble this year getting in what you might call the Christmas spirit. For me … the Christmas spirit, whatever that thing is, is something I want to have all year round I don’t want just to limit it to one day. So this (event) was a chance for me to just manifest that spirit,” Mevissen said.