The Wadena Meals on Wheels program is looking for volunteers. The program delivers meals to 50 area seniors over the age of 60 and serves 30 meals to those in the dining room at Humphrey Manor.

The program runs Monday through Friday, with each person receiving one meal per day as well as frozen meals for the weekend. With 15 volunteers currently, Wadena Meals on Wheels site manager Gracie Meyer says they “need volunteers desperately.” Volunteers can drive on a flexible schedule, such as one day or one week, according to Meyer.

“It’s very important because a lot of these people don’t get out of their house and the only people they ever see is the mailman and the delivery people,” Meyer said.

Meyer works in the kitchen, preparing and packaging meals, directing volunteers, adding new people and organizing meals based on dietary restrictions.

“I enjoy working with older people,” Meyer said. “The older people really need the help, so I don’t mind working.”

The meals are delivered to the north and south, with each route being approximately five miles and taking about 30 minutes to an hour to complete. Meyer says, “people will not volunteer” but once volunteers join the program they are committed.

“Once we get them they’re very determined, they stick with it. Especially these two guys, they clown around a lot, but again I think the older people like that,” Meyer said, referencing two drivers who came in to gather their meals.

The route begins by picking up meals between 10:30-10:45 a.m. and ends with returning to Humphrey Manor by 12, according to Meyer. If you would like to volunteer, call Gracie Meyer at 218-631-4053. Seniors can also inquire about receiving meals with Wadena County Human Services.