Bustling Jefferson St. is expected to have a new calming presence with the opening of the BrickHouse Spa & Boutique on Saturday, Dec. 7.

According to Facebook posts from the business, visitors can stop by from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 123 S Jefferson St. for coffee or hot chocolate, to shop for Christmas presents and to enter a prize drawing. A few of the items for sale at the boutique include tables, cabinets, coffee cups, spa scrubs, decorative signs and jewelry.

The business is moving in from New York Mills, and according to Facebook posts, the business plans to offer massage services consisting of deep tissue or relaxation massages to hot stone massages and CBD oil massages. There are also foot, neck and hair massages as well as aromatherapy as an optional add-on. And a new service in 2020 will be LED teeth whitening.

Ashley Christiansen, owner and massage therapist, declined an interview.