The Radiothon to End Child Abuse will light up radios in the region this Thursday and Friday.

The 15th annual event takes place from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, and Friday, Dec. 6, 6 a.m. to noon. The Radiothon typically had a presence at Super One Foods in Wadena, but due to the grocery store changing locations and a decrease in space for such a setup, the radiothon will take place at the KWAD and Superstation K106 radio station, located above Boondocks, at the corner of Jefferson Street S. and Bryant Ave. SW in Wadena.

KWAD and Superstation K106 in Wadena are the local radio stations that work with Wadena, Ottertail and Hubbard counties on this initiative. When you call with a pledge, you can designate funding to a county (or counties) of your choice. An auction is also held during the Radiothon with several local businesses donating items and services that you can bid on to help raise money for the radiothon. In addition to calling in, you can stop in and make donations at the radio station.

The Wadena County Child Abuse Prevention Council began in 1992. Its members come from various walks of life and are dedicated to the prevention of child neglect and abuse in our community. The council provides awareness and education about child neglect and abuse through media, information and community events.

Over the years, the council has supported positive programs for families and children such as Early Childhood Family Education events, parenting resources, anti-bullying and youth support programs in area schools, child care provider training, supports for families in crisis, and supports to family based programs throughout the county. Community services have included trainings for parents and community such as Love and Logic parenting classes and ACEs training ~ adverse childhood events. The council believes the support of existing programs provides cost-effective primary prevention of child neglect and abuse.

Membership in the Wadena County Child Abuse Prevention Council is open to anyone interested. They meet two to four times per year to plan activities and share ideas. If you would like to be involved or have questions about the council, please contact chair person Cindy Pederson at 218-631-7629.

To contact the radio station for more information or to make your pledge call (218) 631-1803.



