Sometimes, the world can seem like a pretty rotten place. But if we pay attention, we’ll see the bright spots. The neighbor who always shovels your walk. The nurse who went above and beyond in a time of need. The stranger who helped you on the side of the road. These stories don’t usually make the news, but maybe they should.

We would like to hear your stories about the moments of joy, humor and adventure you experienced in 2019. Please send your stories to editorial@wadenapj.com. Over the holiday season, we’ll share your stories with our readers. Maybe your joy will bring joy to others, too.