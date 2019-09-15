Wadena Area Amateur Radio Club recently announced the completion of the 2019 fall Technician License Class with the graduation of 12 participants.

Seven achieved the technician license and five tested through the technician class and achieved a general license status.

Amateur (ham) radio is a licensed activity requiring applicants to pass a competency test in order to obtain a license to operate an amateur radio station. Tests are administered by local volunteer examiners trained and certified by the American Radio Relay League in conjunction with the FCC.

WAARC President Andrew Browne acknowledged the help received from Wadena-Deer Creek High School staff who provided assistance setting up and promoting this class.

WAARC is a non-profit, all volunteer organization of licensed amateur radio operators dedicated to teaching amateur radio skills to individuals as part of the club's mission to further the science and use of amateur radio. Anyone interested in ham radio can contact WAARC at Wadenaham.org.

The group has their next ham radio meeting at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Firehouse Grill in Wadena.