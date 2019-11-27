With Christmas blowing in, the Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce is set for the 44th annual Christmas Festival on Nov. 30. The spreading of Christmas joy will come with a new musical addition, the Southbrook Baptist Bell Ringers.

The festival will continue to ring to the harmonies of local vendors, dance groups, carriage rides, Santa and Mrs. Claus visits, piano students and Wadena Royalty. Within the 90-100 vendors, two new compositions, Canoe Paddle Kettle Corn and Owly Coffee Bean Roasting, will deck the gym halls with tasty treats.

“What I kind of get the biggest kick out of is just seeing happy vendors because that means people are shopping, and that means people who have come to shop have found some things to take home for Christmas gifts or for themselves or whatever,” said Jed Brazier, Chamber Executive Director. “But between the kids hanging out with Santa Claus or the families that hop on the carriage ride or the many, many youngsters who are performing on stage, there’s a lot to take in.”

With all the events, Brazier ultimately hopes the community is promoted, and that “people (will) skitter out in the community just by being here.” Another way community growth will foster is with the possibility of the festival expanding into a two-day event, as vendors and guests voted on last year. Brazier would enjoy seeing this change in the next year or two.

“Eventually I would love to see it two day. What we found was a … very divisive split between the vendors only want one day but many of the guests would like to see it two days,” Brazier said. “And if in the future we can find a way to spread it over two days and then perhaps bring in an alternate day of vendors so if people were to take in both days they’d see different vendors, boy that would be a lot of fun.”

For this year, you can find your favorite vendors during the all-day event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary School and tune your ears to the musical delights on the Memorial Auditorium stage. Free carriage rides and Mr. and Mrs. Claus visits will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $3 or $2 with a non-perishable food item for the food bank.