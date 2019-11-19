Throughout this week presents are stacking up at Wadena Alliance Church for Operation Christmas Child. As an international project with non-profit Samaritan’s Purse shoeboxes are filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items and then sent to children around the world, according to a Samaritan’s Purse press release.

During National Collection Week, Nov. 18-25, churches, organizations and community members donate what is often a child's first gift in war-torn and poverty-stricken countries. The boxes show the peace and hope of Jesus, Shoebox Collection Center Coordinator Vicki Pearson said.

Wadena Alliance joined the project as a collection center four years ago in hopes of easing the local travel time to give shoeboxes, according to Pearson. While Pearson does not have a specific goal for this year, she hopes to surpass previous years. In 2015, 1,536 shoeboxes were collected. Last year, 1,172 were collected.

“It’s an amazing process because people are so happy to show the generosity of their church or their organization or whatever, and they’re very proud and pleased and happy to be giving to kids around the world,” Pearson said.