At Create Weekend, creativity saturated the air. The tables were lined with scrapbook paper, pictures, cutting and gluing tools, fabrics, threads and pins. Sewing machines whirred on and off. Scrapbookers admired one another’s page ideas. Quilters shared stack and whack design books. Each worked on a project they now had time for.

Cindy McCullough, owner of Hometown Crafts & Fabrics and host of Create Weekend, greeted fellow crafters with an enthusiastic, “Hello!” as they brought in supplies for the weekend. Throughout Nov. 15 and 16, 38 women caught up on scrapbooking, sewed portions of their quilts, formed paper into handmade Christmas cards and applied paint as a peacock. The annual weekends began in 2006 at the Pizza Ranch.

“I think that’s the best part of my job is that I get to be a part of the happy part of people’s lives,” McCullough said. “It’s kind of amazing to watch what other people create during the weekend.”

McCullough and the attendees marvel at one another’s creations. This year, McCullough came with “a solid rocking chair” that she found after searching for two years. She brought along purple, blue, gray, white and green paints to make a peacock of the chair. Once the project is complete, she plans to give the chair to a friend who raises peacocks.

“We’ll see, you know, could be a Pinterest fail,” McCullough said.

As McCullough arranged tables for families and friends to sit with one another, the boxes of sewing and scrapbooking materials rolled in. For the Darling family—a table of three generations—the tradition is the scrapbooking and the time together while the rest of their family is off hunting. Ruby Darling started coming as a baby, eight years ago. Now, she uses leftover pictures from her Grandma and Mom to form scrapbook pages of her own.

“You can be creative. I like art,” Ruby said in response to what she likes about scrapbooking.

The feeling is mutual across the room, as is the remembrance of time with family and adventures from years past. Another family, Carol Miller and Pam Gerdes, added their unique scrapbooking style. Gerdes detailed the events of her trip to Taiwan last year with stamps, stickers and journal entries. Miller prepped for Christmas, well Christmas from a few years ago, by picking festive paper designs and arranging pictures again and again.

“It’s a lot of fun just to look back at the pictures and put them in different designs, and I like matching the colors and things,” Miller said. “And I love to be able to look back at the memories, all the things that you’ve done.”

Scrapbooking is always a looking back, not just when the book is done but as you are making it, for as Karissa Darling remarked, you’re always behind in scrapbooking.

At one of the sewing tables, four friends completed blocks of the month, added borders on quilts and ironed fabrics. Although Create Weekend originally included only scrapbookers, Renee Knudsen was the first quilter invited six or seven years ago.

“A chance to sew with friends,” Knudsen said in response to what brought her to Create Weekend.

Knudsen sews with friends, old and new, through the Create Weekend and the quilting classes she teaches. One of the pictures she counts as special is from a class where all but one of the women were from Norway.

“Every other year they come over and do fabric shopping and different quilting things and they try to learn a new technique while they were here and they have never ever done a stack and whack before,” Knudsen said. “They were able to go home and pass this throughout their quilt guild.”

With each quilt, Knudsen likes adding her “own fling to it.” She also gives away two-thirds of her quilts to non-profits, fundraisers and family members instead of selling them.

By taking the time to create fun things, Create Weekend offers a chance for friends and family to see one another and enjoy a relaxing activity.

“I never do this at home so it’s like a little mini vacation to come and relax and have fun and not have to worry about anything,” Karissa said.

The event happens yearly during deer hunting season.