Calendar- Week of July 12

Cards, 1-4 p.m. at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

Weight Watchers - weigh in, 5 p.m.; meeting, 5:30 p.m., at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center — 17 5th St. SW, Wadena. Questions? Janet.J.Carlson@weightwatchers.com

Peer Support Group meets from 1-2 p.m. every Thursday at the Cyber Cafe.

Chess Club, 6-8 p.m. every Thursday, Wadena City Library.

Tri-County Health Care (TCHC) hosts a Memory Loss Support Group for Caregivers meeting starting at 2:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room, located on the lower level of TCHC. Support group members are not expected to attend every meeting to be part of the group. For more information, call (218) 631-5228.

Friday, July 13

Farmers Market will be at the Wesley Lawn located across Hwy 71 from Tri-County Healthcare from 2-5:30 p.m. We accept SNAP/EBT and Debit.

Monday, July 16

Wadena County DFL meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Hub 71 in Sebeka. Anyone interested in joining the Wadena County Democratic Party Committee is encouraged to attend. There are no fees or dues required. For more information, email DFLWadenaCoChair@yahoo.com.

Cards and Bridge, 1-4 p.m. at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

Tuesday, July 17

Tri-County Health Care has an "Adult Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group" to help those in the area affected by suicide. The monthly support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room at TCHC. The monthly group meets the third Tuesday of the month from 6:30 — 8 p.m. If you have any questions about the support group, call (218) 631-5228.

Wadena Public Library Board Meeting 6:30 p.m. at the Wadena City Library. Open to the public.

Cards, 1-4 p.m. at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

Wednesday, July 18

SCAB teen night pool party

Sebeka Community Asset Builders will be hosting Teen Nights at the Sebeka Pool. Come join your friends for some night time fun - swimming, food, refreshments, music and door prizes! Please watch the SCAB Facebook page for weather related announcements! The event runs from 8-10 p.m. July 18 at the Sebeka pool and is free.

TOPS MN 9087 - weigh-in 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., lower level of the Wadena VFW.

Wadena City Library story time, 10 a.m., stories and fun for toddlers, preschoolers and parents, too.

TOPS MN 1808, weigh-in 10 a.m., meeting 10:30 a.m., Humphrey Manor Community Room.

Cards, 1-4 p.m. at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

Farkel, 2-4 p.m. at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

Thursday, July 19

Wood carvers invited to carve personal projects from 1-3 p.m. every Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

Cards, 1-4 p.m. at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

Weight Watchers - weigh in, 5 p.m.; meeting, 5:30 p.m., at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center — 17 5th St. SW, Wadena. Questions? Janet.J.Carlson@weightwatchers.com

Peer Support Group meets from 1-2 p.m. every Thursday at the Cyber Cafe.

Chess Club, 6-8 p.m. every Thursday, Wadena City Library.

Moms Together meet, 9 - 11 a.m., first and third Thursdays of the month, Wadena Alliance Church.

Friday, July 20

Farmers Market will be at the Wesley Lawn located across Hwy 71 from Tri-County Healthcare from 2-5:30 p.m. We accept SNAP/EBT and Debit.

Monday, July 23

Cards, 1-4 p.m. at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

Tuesday, July 24

The Regular Board of Commissioners Meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Wadena Housing & Redevelopment Authority (WHRA) Main Office in the boardroom. If you have items that you would like placed on the agenda, or if you have any questions, please contact Dianne Rousslang at (218) 631-7723 prior to the meeting.

Wadena Garden Club meeting, 7 p.m., fourth Tuesday of each month, St. John's Lutheran Church Fellowship hall.

Cards, 1-4 p.m. at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

Friday, July 27

The Jumpin' Jehosafats will perform a concert at 7 p.m. at the Motley United Methodist Church.

Saturday, July 28

Class of 1948 to meet 1:30-4 p.m. at the Wadena VFW. For more information, call Janet Lorentz Wright at 218-385-3030 or Vione Kincade Ament at 631-7324.

Standing dates

Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings - Sunday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.; Friday, noon; every night at 8 p.m., all at 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Alcoholics Anonymous open meetings, 8 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 Second St. SE, Wadena (use back door). No smoking. For more information, call (218) 838-3434.

Al-Anon - Mondays at 8 p.m.; Wednesday at noon, 421 NW Fourth St., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-3828.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed meetings - Fridays at 8 p.m., Tuesdays at 8 p.m., Verndale, 106 Thompson St. SW.

Dual Recovery Anonymous meetings - Fridays, 4 p.m., Northern Pines Mental Health Center, Inc., Wadena. For more information, call (218) 631-1714.

Wellness in the Woods Peer Connection meetings, Fridays at 1 p.m. at 318 Jefferson St S, Suite 3.