    Area students graduate from Ridgewater College

    By none Today at 8:36 a.m.

    Ridgewater College is pleased to announce the names of its fall and spring semester graduates. Ceremonies for both campuses took place In May, 2018.

    Students graduating with a diploma or degree graduated with Honors if they have a GPA of 3.5 to 3.74, with High Honors if they had a GPA of 3.75 to 3.99, and Highest Honors if they had a GPA of 4.0. Area students who graduated included:

    Bluffton

    Ethan Benson, certificate, Dairy Management

    Deer Creek

    Jack Ewy, certificate, Farm Operation and Management

    Henning

    Joseph Zillmer, certificate, Computer Aided Drafting and Design

    Wadena

    Mitchell Janson, certificate, Agricultural Business

