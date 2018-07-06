Area students graduate from Ridgewater College
Ridgewater College is pleased to announce the names of its fall and spring semester graduates. Ceremonies for both campuses took place In May, 2018.
Students graduating with a diploma or degree graduated with Honors if they have a GPA of 3.5 to 3.74, with High Honors if they had a GPA of 3.75 to 3.99, and Highest Honors if they had a GPA of 4.0. Area students who graduated included:
Bluffton
Ethan Benson, certificate, Dairy Management
Deer Creek
Jack Ewy, certificate, Farm Operation and Management
Henning
Joseph Zillmer, certificate, Computer Aided Drafting and Design
Wadena
Mitchell Janson, certificate, Agricultural Business