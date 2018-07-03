Area students make Dean's, President's lists

To be eligible for the Dean's List, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a 3.5 GPA during the semester. A total of 703 students earned Spring 2018 Dean's List honors from the university, and an additional 329 students earned President's List honors for earning perfect 4.0 GPAs.

The following students made the Dean's list:

Sebeka

Jeffery Erickson

Jacob Ylitalo

Students hailing from the area earned President's List honors from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, at the conclusion of the Spring 2018 semester.

To be eligible for the President's List, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a perfect 4.0 GPA during the semester. A total of 329 students earned Spring 2018 President's List honors from the university, and an additional 703 students earned Dean's List honors for earning GPAs between 3.50 and 3.99.

The following students made the President's list:

Bertha

Chad Baumgartner