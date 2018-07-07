Memory loss support group for caregivers to meet July 12

This support group seeks to show caregivers of individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer's or other types of dementia that they are not alone. At the group, they will learn new coping skills to better care for and understand their loved ones dealing with memory loss.

Anyone with an interest in understanding more about memory loss is invited to attend. The group meets the second Thursday of each month. Support group members are not expected to attend every meeting to be part of the group.

For more information, contact Tri-County Health Care's Medical Social Services at (218) 631-5228 or visit TCHC.org.