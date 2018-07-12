Moenkedick makes dean's list at MSU-Mankato

Among 3,035 students, a total of 768 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight "A" average, while 2,266 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.

To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.

Included on the list was Sarah Moenkedick, Verndale.