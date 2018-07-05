Powerful Tools for caregivers class offered in July, August

Classes consist of six, and a half hour class sessions held weekly. Class will be held Mondays, July 16, 23, 30, Aug. 6 and 13 and Tuesday, Aug. 21 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church, 430 12th St. NE, Staples

To register contact: Alicia Truax at Lutheran Social Service Respite Program: (218) 640-7737 or email alicia.truax

(218) 203-7312 or email mary.smith@lssmn.org.

If you or your spouse are a veteran, please call Alicia Truax to pre-register. We will have AmeriCorps Volunteers available to supervise Care Receivers if necessary.