Powerful Tools for caregivers class offered in July, August
Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational program designed to provide caregivers with the tools they need to take care of themselves. This class is designed to help caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate their feelings, balance their lives, increase the ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.
Classes consist of six, and a half hour class sessions held weekly. Class will be held Mondays, July 16, 23, 30, Aug. 6 and 13 and Tuesday, Aug. 21 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church, 430 12th St. NE, Staples
To register contact: Alicia Truax at Lutheran Social Service Respite Program: (218) 640-7737 or email alicia.truax
(218) 203-7312 or email mary.smith@lssmn.org.
If you or your spouse are a veteran, please call Alicia Truax to pre-register. We will have AmeriCorps Volunteers available to supervise Care Receivers if necessary.