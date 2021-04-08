Later this month, Rural Minnesota CEP, Career Force and DEED are helping out area employers by hosting their first drive-thru job fair in front of the Career Force office in Wadena.

The event takes place April 29 from 8-10 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. Organizers are looking for employers to be a part of the event by registering by April 19. Employers will not need to attend, simply supply information about their company jobs to be handed out to job seekers.

Contact Theresa at 218-631-7660 for a registration form and information regarding the event.