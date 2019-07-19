Minnesota added 3,300 jobs in June, according to the latest statistics released Thursday, June 18, by the state’s Department of Employment and Economic Development. In addition, the original 100-job gain in May was revised upward to 2,000 new jobs.

Minnesota’s unemployment rate in June was 3.3%, the same as the month before and below the U.S. rate of 3.7%. Meanwhile, the participation rate in the labor force increased a tenth of a percentage point to 70%, according to the state agency.

“These 3,300 jobs added in June, together with an increase in the labor force participation rate, are both encouraging signs,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said.

Who is hiring

Minnesota industries that gained jobs in June include:

Education and healthcare added 1,500 jobs.

“Other” services also added 1,500 jobs.

Manufacturing added 1,400 workers.

Financial activities was up 400 positions.

Leisure and hospitality employers added 400 jobs.

Government gained 200 workers.

Logging and mining added 100 jobs.

Where jobs were cut

Minnesota industries that saw jobs lost in June include:

Professional and business services lost 1,500 positions.

Trade, transportation and utilities were down 300 jobs.

Construction cut 200 spots

Information sector lost 200 openings.

Hispanic gains

While the numbers for black and Hispanic workers are small and more susceptible to random errors, the state report shows the unemployment rate of blacks is more than double that of Minnesota whites. Hispanics saw a sizable drop in its rate in June. According to the report: