Frost zones and restricted routes can be found on the MnDOT load limits map with Wadena, Perham and Detroit Lakes in the north-central and central frost zones.

Start and end dates and other load limit information are shown at mndot.gov/loadlimits. All changes are made with a minimum three calendar-day notice.

Vehicles will be allowed to operate up to 10% over the standard legal maximum loads on unrestricted highways during the winter load increase period, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. However, trucks must comply with current registration weight laws and not exceed registered gross weight tolerances.

Drivers need to check with local agencies before increasing any weights on city, county and township routes. The sign on the roadway governs the load limit in effect. A winter weight increase permit is required to take advantage of the 10% weight increase on interstate highways only; a permit is not required for state trunk highways.

MnDOT will report start and end dates on its 24-hour automated message center at 1-800-723-6543 for the United States and Canada.

For questions about legal axle weight during SLR; Gross Vehicle Weight Schedule, call 651-350-2000.

For questions about oversize/overweight loads/permitting call 651-296-6000 or email ofcvopermits.dot@state.mn.us.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.