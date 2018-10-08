The message, which you'd receive from an existing Facebook friend, reads: "Hi...I actually got another friend request from you yesterday....which I ignored so you may want to check your account. Hold your finger on the message until the forward button appears...then hit forward and all the people you want to forward too...I had to do the people individually. Good luck!"

The suspicious message is considered to be spam, which is different from being hacked, Facebook told WSYR-TV. Facebook hacks mean somebody has access to your account and any information or messages within it. This instance, Facebook said, occurred from cloning, which happens when a spammer creates a new account under your name, oftentimes using your pictures and sending friend requests. The spamming technique is used as an attempt ask for money, send a virus, or steal your identity.

This latest incident is the second security breach to occur on Facebook within the past two weeks.

On Sept. 25, Facebook's engineering team discovered a security issue affecting almost 50 million accounts where hackers were able to exploit a vulnerability in Facebook's code that allowed them to take over people's accounts.

An investigation into how the breach occurred is still ongoing, Facebook said in a release. It is not known who was behind the attack, the company said.