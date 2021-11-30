The Wadena Farmers Market had it’s last day weeks ago, but many items sold there are still in abundance. Fall produce, canned goods, maple syrup, honey, baked goods, and crafts, are all still needing to find homes, weeks after the market has closed.

Late in the season, several market vendors, along with the director and manager of the market, decided to try out what could be the first annual Wadena Winter Farmers Market. Many farmers markets in cities stay open all season, but with the Wadena Farmers Market being an outdoor market, that simply wasn’t a possibility. Enter St Ann’s Church.

SNAP-Ed Educator Marilyn Hofland, who helps to promote market programs, including some for youth and seniors, approached St. Ann’s, who had been a generous supporter of cooking and nutrition programs in Wadena, for space to conduct the winter market. St. Ann’s decided it's location would be a good fit, and will offer a light lunch as a church fundraiser.

The first Wadena Winter Market is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, at St. Ann’s Church.

Other local sellers, outside of the usual Farmers Market vendors, were also interested in participating. To date, there are over a dozen booths, offering a variety of products, many of which are locally raised or produced. ‘I think this is a great opportunity to support local small businesses, shop locally, and have the opportunity to purchase some unique products for yourself or for gifts’, said Wadena Farmers Market President, Les Schwartz.

There will also be fresh Christmas greenery, done up for inside and outside arrangements, as well as loose bundles of birch branches, red dogwood, and assorted loose greenery for the ‘do it yourself crafters’, most of which will be sold as fundraisers to sustain the programs of PoP and PoP Plus (Power of Produce programs for youth and seniors). Each child ages 4-16, as well as Seniors age 65 and over, are eligible to pick up a token each Friday during the market season, to purchase fresh produce. ‘Without events like the Winter Market and summer plant sale, our PoP and PoP Plus programs might end when the initial funding runs out’, says Britney Bursch, the current Wadena Farmers Market Manager. ‘These have become an important part of our market, as is the acceptance of SNAP and EBT in the summer and fall. This will be a great opportunity to sign up, and to find out more about how the Wadena Farmers Market supports both local products, as well as families who want healthy foods.’