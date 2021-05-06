Flowers are abloom throughout downtown businesses as staff are highlighting Mother’s Day by including a flower with each purchase. By the end of your shopping, you might just have the best Mother’s Day present with an array of gifts and a bouquet of flowers.

The bouquet shopping event is May 6-8 at businesses such as Brinks Jewelry, Everything Under the Sun, Taste of Colombia, EJ Strong Clothing, Leeseberg’s Sweet Treats and Greiman’s Print Shop. The 21 businesses also encourage customers to visit Northside Floral or Over the Rainbow for a vase or greenery.

While out shopping for new shoes with her son Wayne, Erma Greenwaldt enjoyed the surprise of a real flower. The flowers are pink, purple, yellow, white and red. If you’re worried about the flower making it home, you can wrap a wet paper towel around the stem and know that the types of flowers chosen are meant to last.

Along with her shopping buddy Oakley at Hometown Crafts, Alicia Wynn shared about how her mom is an inspiration.

“She’s helped pray us through a lot,” Wynn said, such as hospital visits and surgeries for two of their children.

With the nurturing gift from her mom and Grandma, Wynn said her support system is incredible. Her mom has always been her biggest cheerleader, like when Wynn became a mom at 18 years old. She is now a mother of four children in the toddler and teenage stages. While her children are quickly growing, she embraces each stage knowing there is a hidden blessing within each stage.

“Definitely being a mom is a true blessing,” Wynn said.

Carolyn Pulju, of Menahga, loves the gift of being a great-grandma. She said it is a “thrill” to have seven great-grandchildren after seeing her children grow and mature. Pulju is a mother of four children and nine grandchildren. She was visiting Wadena for lunch with a friend at Oma’s.

One of her favorite things is having visits from her family, and they invite her to events and school-related activities. “They make you proud,” Pulju said of her extended family of children.

As customers are delighted with a surprise, Hometown Crafts employee Carol Rohr said customers even came on Wednesday to receive a flower. She herself is looking forward to the many stores that are participating and has a list of where she’ll be shopping this weekend.

When thinking about her own mom who passed away, Rohr remarked she was a “strong lady.” She raised their family on a farm and taught her children “a lot,” including how to feed your family with little in the pantry.

The shopping event fit perfectly for Tracy and her mom Barbara Johnson, of Perham and Detroit Lakes, who enjoy spending time together. They like shopping, going to the movies and attending concerts. While there are many lessons Barbara taught Tracy, she said how to be loving and kind are two of them.

“My mom is my best friend,” Tracy said. “She means the world to me.”