The Perham area is known to be business friendly. This is only one of many things that attracted the president of Horizon Performance Solutions Steve Wischmann to the location.

In April 2020, Wischmann and his wife relocated from New York to Otter Tail County. Wischmann grew up in Wadena, but he hadn't lived in the area for a long time. Though, he still occasionally vacationed in Ottertail, where he and his wife built a vacation home.

"People have an idea of what it’s like to live up here. What’s interesting is that’s typically just a misunderstanding," Wischmann said. "The winters are harsh, but the summers are beautiful. The lifestyle is comfortable. It’s easy to live here, and it’s easy to do business here.”

It was also easy for him and his wife to return. They had family in the area, and, as Wischmann said, it's business friendly.

He joined the Coast Guard in 1984, initially thinking he would just do a short stint and then head back to Minnesota. But he turned the Coast Guard into a nearly 30 year career before eventually building his own business.

Wischmann's business, Horizon Performance Solutions, is an organization he created in 2013 following his retirement from the Coast Guard. In his own words, Horizon is a leadership and organizational development company. Its goal is to help individuals and organizations be bigger, better, faster and stronger.

According to Wischmann, people often ask him what his ideal client is. This can be any individual or organization that wants to refine its practices. Wischmann believes that, often, people or companies know they want to improve, but they don't know what to do or how. Wischmann's goal is to help others move toward this improvement.

Despite relocating his company in the midst of the pandemic, he and his wife had planned to move to Minnesota long before it developed. Because of that, Horizon Performance Solutions was already looking for ways to hold virtual seminars and consultations in order to keep helping their clients in New York. The pandemic just pushed them in that direction sooner than expected. Horizon already has several virtual events planned for 2022 because its location no longer limits its reach.

Wischmann is excited to start business both in-person and virtually, rather than just one or the other. "(I'm also) looking forward to growing relationships to contribute to this community both in social and business capacities."

He places a lot of importance on building relationships, both in his professional and personal life. He's happy that his high expectations for the area have been confirmed and believes that the lifestyle in the Perham area is fascinating.

"You can live where you vacation," Wischmann said. "You can come and be in this area and enjoy the seasons and the atmosphere and the lake life and then still have a dynamic professional life."

He said he is excited to continue contributing to the businesses in the area. Wischmann has high hopes for the rest of 2021 because, according to him, he's already been told that there's no one else who does what he does here. He said he loves what he does and loves watching companies refine and increase their capacity. He also enjoys filling a specific niche.

For those interested in contacting Horizon Performance Solutions, they can be reached at 716-208-2616.